Sewer update essential for Grand Island airport's future growth

There was concern expressed at Tuesday’s county board meeting about the possibility of Hall County not receiving the full $11.9 million in ARPA funding, but it has $5.5 million in hand and should seize this opportunity to use it for something that will reap benefits for decades to come.

The airport had 5,012 enplanements in May, its highest monthly total since February 2019. Before the pandemic, it had 71,207 passengers travel through Grand Island in 2019. This brings travelers to our community and provides a great service for local residents who can fly all over the world from right here at home.

Now there are efforts underway to find an airline to provide direct flights from Grand Island to Orlando, Fla., in addition to the current Allegiant flights to Mesa, Ariz., and Las Vegas and American Eagle flights to Dallas.

An interlocal agreement was approved by Hall County Airport Authority at its Wednesday meeting.

Our airport has become a major operation during the past decade. We must protect it for the future.

It is essential that the county board and Grand Island City Council work together to approve the funding so planning work can begin and the sewer system can be replaced as soon as possible.