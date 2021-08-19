Sewer update essential for Grand Island airport's future growth

Hall County and the city of Grand Island have been asked to use American Rescue Plan Act funds to replace Central Nebraska Regional Airport’s aging sewer system.
This project is estimated to cost $7.8 million, but it is essential, as the current system is 79 years old and could wear out any day.
Right now, the airport is paying extremely high sanitary sewer bills because groundwater has been seeping in. The project will be a cost-saver in that respect, but also is infrastructure maintenance that is essential if our community wants to keep its high quality airport operating.
CNRA Excutive Director Mike Olson appeared before the Hall County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday to request that the county and city work together to fund the project.
The American Rescue Plan funding was approved by Congress in response to the economic impact the coronavirus pandemic has had throughout our country. Hall County was awarded $11.9 million in ARPA funds, and Grand Island was awarded $10.6 million.
The county received the first half, roughly $5.5 million, in June, and the second payment is expected in June 2022.
Plans are for most of the project to be done next summer, with completition by December 2022.
Deputy County Attorney Sarah Carstensen confirmed Tuesday that ARPA funds can be used for the airport sewer project.
There was concern expressed at Tuesday’s county board meeting about the possibility of Hall County not receiving the full $11.9 million in ARPA funding, but it has $5.5 million in hand and should seize this opportunity to use it for something that will reap benefits for decades to come.
The airport had 5,012 enplanements in May, its highest monthly total since February 2019. Before the pandemic, it had 71,207 passengers travel through Grand Island in 2019. This brings travelers to our community and provides a great service for local residents who can fly all over the world from right here at home.
Now there are efforts underway to find an airline to provide direct flights from Grand Island to Orlando, Fla., in addition to the current Allegiant flights to Mesa, Ariz., and Las Vegas and American Eagle flights to Dallas.
An interlocal agreement was approved by Hall County Airport Authority at its Wednesday meeting.
Our airport has become a major operation during the past decade. We must protect it for the future.
It is essential that the county board and Grand Island City Council work together to approve the funding so planning work can begin and the sewer system can be replaced as soon as possible.