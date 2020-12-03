Slavery has no place in Constitution

Nebraska and Utah voters got it right on Election Day when they passed initiatives amending their state constitutions to remove language that allows slavery and involuntary servitude as criminal punishments.
The Nebraska ballot measure passed with 68% of the vote. In Utah, it passed with 61%.
But more than 20 states across the country still have clauses authorizing involuntary servitude and slavery as punishments in governing documents that date back to the 19th century abolition of slavery.
These clauses were inserted in state constitutions as a way of continuing the practice of slavery after the passage of the 13th Amendment. And they’re still in effect today, more than 150 years later.
This week, members of the U.S. House and Senate have introduced a joint resolution seeking to amend the 13th Amendment to expressly prohibit involuntary servitude as a punishment for crime.
The 13th Amendment “continued the process of a white power class gravely mistreating Black Americans, creating generations of poverty, the breakup of families and this wave of mass incarceration that we still wrestle with today,” U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon told The Associated Press ahead of the resolution’s introduction.
Even though Nebraska and Utah passed the ballot measures, it is embarrassing that more than 280,000 Nebraska voters and 525,000 Utah voters voted against removing the slavery language from our state constitutions.
That underlines the need for this national action to make it clear that our country does not allow slavery, even of people who have been convicted of crimes. They are in prison as punishment for their actions, but their incarceration also should not be seen as a way to get unpaid labor.
Constitutional amendments require approval by two-thirds of the House and Senate, and then ratification by three-quarters of state legislatures.
It’s difficult to amendment the U.S. Constitution and it isn’t expected that this will be resolved quickly. But our House and Senate, including Nebraska’s senators and congressmen, should act as quickly as possible to approve the resolutions so that the amendment can be considered by the state legislatures.
It is long past time for the United States to move past the specter of slavery. Amendment of the U.S. Constitution would make a clear statement that slavery is not acceptable in any situation.
