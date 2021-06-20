Slavery should not be legal in any form

The legislation Merkley and Williams will be reintroducing was proposed last December, but basically only had support from Democrats in the House and Senate, so it didn’t go anywhere.

Now is the time for Democrats and Republicans to come together to end the practice of involuntary servitude in our country as a whole.

The Senate unanimously passed the bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. The House passed it with only 14 congressmen opposing it.

This clear meeting of the minds in making the day that the last slaves learned about their emancipation in 1865 a federal holiday should be a sign that Congress is ready to take this next step in stopping slavery in our country.

Advocates of the legislation from Merkley and Williams emphasize that it targets forced labor and not prison work programs, which are voluntary.

Constitutional amendments require approval by two-thirds of the House and Senate, and then ratification by three-quarters of state legislatures.