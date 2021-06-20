Slavery should not be legal in any form

As our country made Juneteenth a federal holiday this week, it is time that Congress ends a loophole in the Constitution that still allows a form of slavery — forced labor for convicted felons.
Last November, Nebraska voters passed a ballot measure removing language that allows slavery and involuntary servitude as criminal punishments from the Nebraska Constitution. The Nebraska ballot measure passed with 68% of the vote. In Utah, a similar measure passed with 61%.
But more than 20 states across the country still have clauses authorizing involuntary servitude and slavery as punishments in governing documents that date back to the 19th century abolition of slavery.
These clauses were inserted in state constitutions as a way of continuing the practice of slavery after the passage of the 13th Amendment. And they’re still in effect today, more than 150 years later.
Plus, there also is language in the 13th Amendment itself that makes this kind of criminal punishment possible.
Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley and Georgia Rep. Nikema Williams on Thursday reintroduced legislation to revise the 13th Amendment to remove its exception of allowing involuntary servitude as a form of criminal punishment.
“At the moment that we are celebrating, if you will, the 13th Amendment and the end of slavery and its eventual announcement ... we should at the same time recognize that the 13th Amendment was flawed,” Merkley said. “It enabled states to arrest people for any reason, convict them and put them back into slavery.”
The legislation Merkley and Williams will be reintroducing was proposed last December, but basically only had support from Democrats in the House and Senate, so it didn’t go anywhere.
Now is the time for Democrats and Republicans to come together to end the practice of involuntary servitude in our country as a whole.
The Senate unanimously passed the bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. The House passed it with only 14 congressmen opposing it.
This clear meeting of the minds in making the day that the last slaves learned about their emancipation in 1865 a federal holiday should be a sign that Congress is ready to take this next step in stopping slavery in our country.
Advocates of the legislation from Merkley and Williams emphasize that it targets forced labor and not prison work programs, which are voluntary.
Constitutional amendments require approval by two-thirds of the House and Senate, and then ratification by three-quarters of state legislatures.
It’s difficult to amend the U.S. Constitution and it isn’t expected this will be resolved quickly. But our House and Senate, including Nebraska’s senators and congressmen, who all voted for the Juneteenth holiday, should act as quickly as possible to approve the resolutions so that the amendment can be considered by the state legislatures.