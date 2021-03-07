Start plans to get out, see Nebraska

With this wonderful spring weather during the past week and no end in sight, it feels like it’s time to hit the road.
We’re still in a pandemic and safety comes first, but most of us can use masks, hand sanitizer and some common sense to stay safe while getting out and about.
Nebraska Tourism has announced the 70 stops included in its Nebraska Passport program this year and many of them are places where you won’t have to worry about a crowd.
From Chadron State Park to Clean Slate Soap in Beatrice, from Meridian Bridge at South Yankton to the National Willa Cather Center in Red Cloud, the Nebraska Passport is a way to find out about the state’s tourism destinations, hidden treasures and small towns you’ve never visited.
The program inspires Nebraskans and tourists to travel the state collecting stamps to earn prizes, while also supporting Nebraska’s tourism destinations and local businesses. Despite the pandemic, a record-breaking 1,185 program participants made it to every stop in 2020.
The 2021 program doesn’t begin until May 1, but you can order your passport in advance at NebraskaPassport.com.
And you can start your trek around the state with Grand Island’s two locations on the list — Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer and Tommy Gunz Bistro.
Stops in nearby counties include: Victoria Springs State Recreation Area (Anselmo); Grazers Bar & Grill (Arnold); Cottonwood Gallery & Arts (Aurora); Chapin’s Furniture & Decorating (Broken Bow); Buffalo Records (Kearney); Kearney Area Children’s Museum (Kearney); Michelle’s Scrumptious Bakery (Juniata).
The 2021 Passport will feature 10 themed categories, including two categories to celebrate important state anniversaries: the Nebraska State Parks 100th anniversary and the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day. This year’s program represents 51 communities spanning the state. Travelers will have from May 1 through Sept. 30 to visit the attractions and get their stamps.
“We’re excited to showcase some great hidden gems in our state this year. We’re highlighting important Nebraska anniversaries, new and newly renovated destinations and many stops that have never been featured on previous years’ programs,” said Madison Johnson, Passport Program coordinator.
Passports will be available at participating stops starting May 1. Participants also are encouraged to download the Nebraska Passport app on their smartphone and get digital stamps, supplementing the physical Passport booklet for convenience.
The Passport app will be updated on May 1 with the 2021 program information. Those who used the mobile app last year will need to download the updated app to see the new program information.