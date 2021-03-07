Start plans to get out, see Nebraska

With this wonderful spring weather during the past week and no end in sight, it feels like it’s time to hit the road.

We’re still in a pandemic and safety comes first, but most of us can use masks, hand sanitizer and some common sense to stay safe while getting out and about.

Nebraska Tourism has announced the 70 stops included in its Nebraska Passport program this year and many of them are places where you won’t have to worry about a crowd.

From Chadron State Park to Clean Slate Soap in Beatrice, from Meridian Bridge at South Yankton to the National Willa Cather Center in Red Cloud, the Nebraska Passport is a way to find out about the state’s tourism destinations, hidden treasures and small towns you’ve never visited.

The program inspires Nebraskans and tourists to travel the state collecting stamps to earn prizes, while also supporting Nebraska’s tourism destinations and local businesses. Despite the pandemic, a record-breaking 1,185 program participants made it to every stop in 2020.

The 2021 program doesn’t begin until May 1, but you can order your passport in advance at NebraskaPassport.com.