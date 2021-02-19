State must act to boost child care

Nebraska will be dealing with the effects of the pandemic long after the health threat has been alleviated.

A report released this week by the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee shows the extent of the challenges ahead for the state in shoring up its child care system.

The report says that 231 licensed child care providers across the state have permanently closed because of the coronavirus.

Of those responding to the study’s survey, 51% said they probably would close if the pandemic continued or worsened.

One-in-four said their income had been cut by more than 50%.

Nebraska and three other states are tied for having the highest percentage of children with all available parents in the workforce. Parents won’t be able to work full time if they can’t find quality child care for their children.

The study also surveyed more than 1,200 parents and business owners from nearly every county in the state about their experiences related to child care during the pandemic.

More than half of the parents who responded said they had to miss work because of child care and other issues and 43% needed to reduce their work hours because of the lack of child care.