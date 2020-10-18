State’s payday lenders must be reined in

When people go to a payday lending business for cash, it’s likely because they have no other way of borrowing money and they need the cash now.

They agree to pay whatever exorbitant interest rate the lender is charging. Currently, payday loan interest rates in Nebraska average more than 400%.

This is taking advantage of the people who can least afford to pay. But they have medical bills, car repairs, utility bills or other expenses that must be paid immediately, so they agree to pay the interest when they sign up with the payday lender. Then, if they can’t pay it a month from now, they’ll have to borrow more money again. It’s a vicious cycle.

The fact that Nebraska has no limits on the interest rates payday lenders charge is probably the explanation for why there are so many payday lenders in Grand Island and throughout the state. The state’s only restriction is that their fees can be no more than $15 per $100 loaned, with a maximum loan of $500.

But on the Nov. 3 ballot is Initiative 428, the Payday Lender Interest Rate Cap Initiative, which would limit the annual interest charged by payday lenders to 36%. No fees could be charged that would bring the total annual cost up to more than 36%.