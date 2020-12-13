Supporting Texas lawsuit is hypocritical for Nebraska

It seems so reasonable and logical — the decision Nebraska’s Republican Secretary of State Bob Evnen made in August, when there was no end in sight for the coronavirus pandemic. To date, more than 1,300 Nebraskans have died from COVID-19.
Knowing the health and safety risks of in-person voting, Evnen decided to send applications for mail-in ballots to all registered voters in Nebraska. He reasoned that, because of the pandemic, some Nebraskans would desire to vote without waiting in line on Election Day. The mail-in ballot option was among the health and safety accommodations Evnen implemented to protect voters and election workers from the coronavirus.
A reminder of the secretary of state’s justifiable actions is present today with secure ballot drop boxes at courthouses across the state. The drop boxes were ordered by Evnen so voters could safely return their mail-in ballots in person.
He was not the only state election official who protected voters with drop boxes. They were used in many states where secretaries of state reasoned the boxes were an appropriate accommodation, considering the serious health risks facing voters and election workers.
Evnen’s decision to heighten safety was absolutely correct, and it was well-supported by Nebraskans.
Statewide turnout was 966,920 — or 76%. Of that number, 479,000 cast ballots in person on Election Day. However, a record 488,000 Nebraskans accepted Evnen’s invitation to vote by mail, a testament to the success of Evnen’s accommodations.
Knowing what we do about the added effort and care our state’s chief election official exercised in 2020, it is difficult to fathom why, with Evnen’s blessing, Nebraska is supporting a lawsuit by Texas to challenge election results in the so-called battleground states: Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin.
The attorney general of Texas wants the Supreme Court to rule whether secretaries of state in those four states could lawfully change election rules to accommodate the public’s welfare. Texas maintains that only legislatures in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin have the authority to change rules.
It’s strange that Republican Attorney General Doug Peterson decided to add Nebraska to a list of 17 states supporting Texas’ challenge.
If the U.S. Supreme Court rules it was unconstitutional for secretaries of state to make health and safety accommodations, where does that leave Nebraska?
Peterson believes that, technically, we would be in the clear because there is nothing in Nebraska election laws prohibiting what Evnen did.
There are Nebraskans who believe such technicalities ought to be exposed, especially if they have a bearing on the legality and fairness of the election. However, other Nebraskans look at the dozens of rejected challenges to the election’s outcome and question why Nebraska would spend any time or tax dollars on a Supreme Court case that legal experts give little chance of prevailing.
It is hypocritical to make multiple accommodations for Nebraskans, but then condemn other states that did likewise.
Technicalities and party loyalty are one thing, but statesmanship, honesty and courage to do the right thing are another — and appropriate.
