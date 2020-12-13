Supporting Texas lawsuit is hypocritical for Nebraska

It seems so reasonable and logical — the decision Nebraska’s Republican Secretary of State Bob Evnen made in August, when there was no end in sight for the coronavirus pandemic. To date, more than 1,300 Nebraskans have died from COVID-19.

Knowing the health and safety risks of in-person voting, Evnen decided to send applications for mail-in ballots to all registered voters in Nebraska. He reasoned that, because of the pandemic, some Nebraskans would desire to vote without waiting in line on Election Day. The mail-in ballot option was among the health and safety accommodations Evnen implemented to protect voters and election workers from the coronavirus.

A reminder of the secretary of state’s justifiable actions is present today with secure ballot drop boxes at courthouses across the state. The drop boxes were ordered by Evnen so voters could safely return their mail-in ballots in person.

He was not the only state election official who protected voters with drop boxes. They were used in many states where secretaries of state reasoned the boxes were an appropriate accommodation, considering the serious health risks facing voters and election workers.

Evnen’s decision to heighten safety was absolutely correct, and it was well-supported by Nebraskans.