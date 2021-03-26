As we’re celebrating National Ag Week in Nebraska this week, be sure to thank a farmer.

Whether it’s the fruit and vegetables we enjoy so much each year when the farmers markets open up, the meat, eggs and daily products that are a daily part of a nutritious diet, the corn that is used to make the ethanol in our fuel, or the wool and fleece from livestock that are used to make our clothing, we all are reaping the rewards of ag producers’ hard work.

Gov. Pete Ricketts visited central Nebraska Tuesday to tout the importance of agriculture to the state. He visited Loup River Distilling in St. Paul, a company that distills whiskey, vodka and gin using the corn grown on the Montemagni family’s farm. The state also has vineyards, wineries and breweries, all of which are good examples of value-added agriculture, providing employment to small towns like St. Paul and contributing greatly to the state’s economy.

The governor also visited the Frenzen Sale Facility in Fullerton on Tuesday and then planned to go on to Diller and Johnson to visit more ag-related businesses.

Agriculture is Nebraska’s No. 1 industry. Ricketts said one in four jobs in the state are linked to agriculture. It also represents about 20% of the state’s economy.