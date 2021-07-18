The ball’s in Congress’ court on year-round E15

Fischer, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, said her bill, Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act, would extend the Reid vapor pressure volatility waiver to ethanol blends above 10%.

According to Fischer, her bill would increase market access and continue to allow retailers across the country to sell E15 and other higher-ethanol fuel blends year-round, eliminating confusion at the pump.

She said higher blends of ethanol burn cleaner, providing a way for more Americans to be part of the climate solution.

Nebraska is ranked second in the nation in biofuel production and has 25 operating ethanol plants across the state. These plants produce more than 2 billion gallons of renewable fuel annually and have created more than 1,300 good-paying jobs. More than 40% of Nebraska’s corn crop is made into ethanol.

These statistics show why it is so important to our state that ethanol be available to motorists without restrictions on blends of more than 10% all year long.

Agriculture is a major component of the Nebraska economy and we must speak up to support our corn farmers and ethanol companies, both by pressuring Congress to act and by putting ethanol blends in our vehicles to show the interest in ethanol by our country’s citizens.