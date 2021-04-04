The hope of Easter is as strong as ever

Many of us have struggled with the recognition that our good health could be threatened so quickly by a virus. We have suffered physically and mentally. But many of us also have been blessed by the caring, highly skilled medical professionals at our local hospitals who have sacrificed so much in their own lives in order to be able to care for those infected with the coronavirus.

As we wrote last year, even during the midst of this pandemic, the Easter message of hope still stands strong — perhaps even stronger because of it.

A year later, the pandemic is ongoing still and we have lost millions of people worldwide, but our hope that this pandemic will end and life will return to normal is strengthened by our faith in God and by our faith in each other.

We have worked together to get through the physical and mental suffering that the pandemic has created and we have been blessed — by God and by so many people who have treated us kindly and helped us in any way they could.

We must look only so far as the Community Fieldhouse at Fonner Park during the weekly vaccination clinics to see all the caring, positive-minded people who are giving their time to make sure that everyone in our community who wants to be vaccinated can get the vaccine and the peace of mind that comes with it.