The hope of Easter is as strong as ever

A year ago on Easter, we wrote about all the things that normally happened on Easter that wouldn’t be happening that day.
The pandemic was only about a month old and Easter services at our local churches were out of the question. Children getting together in a field to fill their Easter baskets with eggs wasn’t even going to happen. Dressing up and going out to a restaurant for an Easter buffet was a luxury in which we couldn’t indulge.
Some of Grand Island didn’t even have electricity that day because of a late winter storm.
But this year the sun will be out, we will be enjoying the best weather we’ve had so far this spring and the churches and restaurants will be open — albeit with masks and social distancing still needed.
What a difference a year has made!
The past year has been difficult for all of us, some more so than others. But there also have been some bright spots and as we come out the other side of the pandemic, we have much to appreciate on this joyous Easter.
Many have lost jobs. Some have found new jobs. Many of us have lost loved ones. Some families have welcomed new babies and some have grown larger through weddings.
Many of us have felt the effects of the isolation weighing heavily on us. Many of us have been blessed by neighbors and friends who go out of their way to make sure we have what we need.
Many of us have struggled with the recognition that our good health could be threatened so quickly by a virus. We have suffered physically and mentally. But many of us also have been blessed by the caring, highly skilled medical professionals at our local hospitals who have sacrificed so much in their own lives in order to be able to care for those infected with the coronavirus.
As we wrote last year, even during the midst of this pandemic, the Easter message of hope still stands strong — perhaps even stronger because of it.
A year later, the pandemic is ongoing still and we have lost millions of people worldwide, but our hope that this pandemic will end and life will return to normal is strengthened by our faith in God and by our faith in each other.
We have worked together to get through the physical and mental suffering that the pandemic has created and we have been blessed — by God and by so many people who have treated us kindly and helped us in any way they could.
We must look only so far as the Community Fieldhouse at Fonner Park during the weekly vaccination clinics to see all the caring, positive-minded people who are giving their time to make sure that everyone in our community who wants to be vaccinated can get the vaccine and the peace of mind that comes with it.
Hope is what the world needs today.