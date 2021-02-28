Underlying conditions should be vaccine priority

Our state government keeps saying it is speeding up the distribution of coronavirus vaccine so that it can quickly get the vaccine to the people who need it most.
But instead of sticking to its original plan of vaccinating people with underlying health conditions along with people over age 65, the state of Nebraska has removed younger people who are most at risk if they contract COVID-19 from the vaccine high-priority group.
Now officials say it will be another two weeks before they even have a plan for vaccinating them after the priority group of those 65 and older is completed.
Gov. Pete Ricketts has been defending the decision with the reasoning that people 65 and older make up more than 80% of the state’s COVID-19 deaths during the past year.
But people with underlying health conditions, such as those on dialysis, cancer patients and organ transplant recipients, have been unable to go out in public for a year now because of how dangerous it would be for them to be infected. It is time that they get their vaccine.
With the vaccines currently being used in the U.S., two doses are required, so even once they are approved for vaccine, it will take close to a month for those with underlying conditions to complete the regimen. Making them wait another month or more before they can even qualify is unfair.
It’s important that the elderly receive the vaccine, but there are many people between 65 and 69 who are in good health and can wait another month or so if need be.
We must rely on our state government and our health professionals to fairly distribute the vaccine throughout our state. A detailed plan is essential when you consider that Nebraska has close to 1.5 million people age 16 and older and it’s an enormous task to make sure that the vaccine is available to those in the rural areas, as well as urban residents.
State officials have predicted that vaccinations might be available to the general public by late April or May. But this delay in vaccinating people who should have the highest priority casts doubt on that prediction.
We are trying to be patient, but it has been a year and more than 2,000 Nebraskans have died. Only about 9% of Nebraska’s population has had both doses of the vaccine.
Ricketts and our state’s health officials must get everyone possible involved in speeding up the vaccination of our state.