UNL study: E30 doesn’t cut fuel efficiency or damage vehicles

A University of Nebraska-Lincoln E30 demonstration project reported great news for the Nebraska ethanol industry this week.
The project found that E30, a fuel blend of 70% gasoline and 30% ethanol, is safe for long-term use in non-flex fuel vehicles.
UNL conducted the project with the support of the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services. Gov. Pete Ricketts announced its results Monday.
Ricketts said the study will be a “great aid as we advocate for growing the volume of E30 in our nation’s fuel supply.”
With 25 ethanol plants in Nebraska, ethanol production is a value-added industry, using 35% of the corn grown in the state. Nebraska is the nation’s second-leading ethanol producing state behind Iowa. State ethanol plants have the annual capacity to produce more than 2.2 billion gallons.
The purpose of the UNL project was to examine the effect of higher ethanol blends on fuel efficiency and vehicle engine performance.
“There has been inconsistent messaging that using higher blends of ethanol reduces the fuel efficiency or wears down parts,” said Adil Alsiyabi, the primary UNL researcher of the E30 demonstration.
Alsiyabi said the project’s results show that is not true.
Under current Environmental Protection Agency guidelines, only flex-fuel vehicles can use ethanol blends higher than E15. Auto manufacturers typically advise against use of more than 10% ethanol in their non-flex-fuel vehicles. The ethanol industry’s hope is that the UNL research project and similar projects can convince the federal government and auto manufacturers to change their guidelines.
Most ethanol in Nebraska is sold in a 10% blend, though stations, such as Bosselman’s Pump & Pantry, sell several different ethanol blends to consumers, including E15 and E85. Gasoline with ethanol is usually 20 cents to 30 cents cheaper per gallon than a straight blend of gasoline.
“I am encouraged that we now have hard facts that show E30 can safely be used in vehicles other than flex fuels,” said Roger Berry, Nebraska Ethanol Board administrator.
According to Growth Energy, a national ethanol organization, if the U.S. transitioned from E10 to E15, greenhouse gas emissions would be lowered by 17.62 million tons per year, which is the equivalent of removing approximately 3.85 million vehicles from the road.
The more the amount of ethanol in the blend is increased, the more its use will decrease harmful emissions.
It took a long time for the ethanol industry to convince the EPA to allow use of E15 in non-flex-fuel vehicles, but that finally happened in May 2019. Then it took some time for gas stations to adapt their pumps to be able to sell E15. It is taking more time to get the driving public to use E15 because of the misinformation campaign supported by the oil industry.
The EPA’s name says its purpose is to protect the environment. So it should be seeking out ways to do that. Ethanol has been proven to be a major part of protecting our environment.
The Biden administration should now take the next step to approve E30 for general use. That will be good news for our nation’s corn growers, the ethanol industry and the environment.