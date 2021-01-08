Vaccine is reaching our people

“The holdup right now is that the vaccine can only be delivered to places that are COVID-19 vaccine providers.”

U-Save Pharmacy Northwest, which has had its employees vaccinated during the past couple of weeks, is one of those who have signed up to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine. The pharmacy expects to receive the Moderna vaccine and has a freezer in place to properly store it when it receives it.

Anderson said getting more clinics and pharmacies signed up as distributors will help take the workload off the CDHD and, therefore, speed up distribution of the vaccine.

U-Save co-owner Mark Miller said that when U-Save receives the vaccine, people can just show up and “staff will be available at all times” to administer the vaccine. He does not anticipate there being any cost for people to receive the vaccine.

Everyone who qualifies to receive the vaccine before it’s generally available to the public should take that opportunity. As more and more people are vaccinated, we will build up a wall against the coronavirus and reduce the risk to all of us.