Veterans cemetery project only happening through backers’ dedication

Hall County Veterans Service Officer Don Shuda has explained from the beginning of this effort that making it a state cemetery will be important to veterans and their families because they will continue to have a local place to be buried that honors their service to their country.

It’s also important for Grand Island. The city will be on the national map in being recognized for “supporting veterans again, which is a big plus for the community,” Shuda said when consideration of the project was gaining steam.

It was last April that the Hall County Hero Flight Association announced that, rather than raising money for upcoming Hero Flights, its sole focus would become raising money for a new State Veterans Cemetery.

The fundraising drive kicked off in May with a deadline of Aug. 1 to meet the $750,000 goal.

Hero Flight continued having Hamburger Nights to raise funds, Gary Quandt went back on top of the courthouse for a fundraising weekend and local donation after donation came in to the point that almost $400,000 had been raised by the first week of July. That’s when the Hall County Board of Commissioners got involved, agreeing to make up the difference from whatever was raised by the end of July with a loan of county inheritance tax funds.