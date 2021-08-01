Veterans cemetery project only happening through backers’ dedication

Hall County has done it.
The Hall County Hero Flight Association has presented to the state of Nebraska the $750,000 raised for a 10% local match for a planned federal expansion of Grand Island’s Veterans Home Cemetery on Capital Avenue into a national shrine site.
The state now may apply for a State Veterans Cemetery grant through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to make the $7.5 million project a reality.
The project will be an expansion of the current cemetery adjacent to the former location of the Grand Island Veterans Home.
When the veterans home was closed because a new facility had been built in Kearney, that was a sad time for Grand Island, which had supported the veterans home and its members for well more than a century. But the cemetery, where members of the veterans home had been buried, remained.
It was in late 2019, after four years of negotiations with the state of Nebraska, that the Grand Island City Council approved an agreement for the transfer of the Grand Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery to the city. At that time, there were only 14 sites reserved for future burials.
But talks about the possibility of making it a State Veterans Cemetery and expanding it already had begun among the community’s veterans and supporters by that time.
Hall County Veterans Service Officer Don Shuda has explained from the beginning of this effort that making it a state cemetery will be important to veterans and their families because they will continue to have a local place to be buried that honors their service to their country.
It’s also important for Grand Island. The city will be on the national map in being recognized for “supporting veterans again, which is a big plus for the community,” Shuda said when consideration of the project was gaining steam.
It was last April that the Hall County Hero Flight Association announced that, rather than raising money for upcoming Hero Flights, its sole focus would become raising money for a new State Veterans Cemetery.
The fundraising drive kicked off in May with a deadline of Aug. 1 to meet the $750,000 goal.
Hero Flight continued having Hamburger Nights to raise funds, Gary Quandt went back on top of the courthouse for a fundraising weekend and local donation after donation came in to the point that almost $400,000 had been raised by the first week of July. That’s when the Hall County Board of Commissioners got involved, agreeing to make up the difference from whatever was raised by the end of July with a loan of county inheritance tax funds.
The loan will be repaid through lodging tax funds, via Grand Island Tourism.
Funds continued to come in, including $50,000 from the Community Redevelopment Authority in mid-July and a $50,000 donation from the city of Kearney presented this past week, and the project was able to move forward.
The members of the Hall County Hero Flight Association Board of Directors are Shuda, Don Smith, Mike Ponte, Dan Naranjo, Jay Vavricek, Pam Lancaster, Judy Shuda, Kim Wells, Joannie Leisinger, Mike Ponte, Stan Bilslend, VirJeanne Baker, Kayleen Riley, Karen Schrader and Justin Bstandig.
That organization deserves a salute for making it possible to reach this point. Now the ball is in the hands of the state, which has been supportive of the Grand Island efforts, and ultimately the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Construction could start in 2022, with the cemetery itself ready to start accepting burials possibly by 2023. Once the project is approved, the 10% match will be reimbursed to the state of Nebraska and can be used for elective elements in the project, such as a carillon tower, entrance or waterfall.
This is a great accomplishment for Grand Island to celebrate. Hard feelings over the closing of the veterans home should be a thing of the past. This project moves us into the future.