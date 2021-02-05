Veterans court a big step forward

The creation of the Central Nebraska Veterans Treatment Court is a major step forward in helping local veterans who are struggling with substance abuse and mental health issues.
Through the program, veterans may take advantage of a collaborative team effort that includes the court system, law enforcement, probation and mental health services.
In addition to helping Hall and Buffalo counties’ veterans, the program also will help to address jail overcrowding.
The Nebraska Supreme Court has placed a great emphasis on problem-solving courts and we in central Nebraska have seen the success of the Central Nebraska Drug Court. Those who successfully complete Drug Court have their crimes dismissed and participants have appreciated the discipline that the court program provides them as they work to resolve the issues that landed them in court in the first place.
Nebraska already has 32 problem-solving courts in its 12 judicial districts, which serves 1,400 participants each year.
Along with adult drug and DUI courts, other courts include those for re-entry, mental health, juvenile drug and family treatment. Now the veterans treatment court that has been successful in the Omaha/Lincoln area, is coming to central Nebraska.
“If you look at the statistics, it works,” said Judge Ryan C. Carson of the Ninth Judicial Court in talking about the problem-solving courts. “When you have a judge that’s involved in these individuals’ lives on a weekly basis, and have that constant interaction, and you add to that this collaboration ... it motivates them some.”
District Court Judge Mark Young said back in 2019, “Drug Court is far tougher than traditional probation, and for a lot of people, probably tougher than doing a six-month to one-year sentence in county jail or even in the state pen.”
But the specific requirements keep the participants on the road to sobriety and a law-abiding life.
Later on, when he talks to people who’ve completed Drug Court, Young said, “you can tell there is still pride in what they accomplished for themselves.”
Now this focus on structure and discipline will be available to veterans in Hall and Buffalo counties who have been arrested for a felony and want to remove it from their record.
It is not known how many veterans will participate in the program to start, but Carson says they hope to get up to as many as 30 participants at a time in central Nebraska.
“The community cares about our veterans and wants to see our veterans succeed,” Carson said. “Certainly, through involvement in the military, through active combat, for example, there are a host of issues veterans have to deal with.”
Especially with the delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic, it has taken a long time to make plans to get a veterans treatment court started here, but it could have its first participant this month and build from there.