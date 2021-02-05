Veterans court a big step forward

District Court Judge Mark Young said back in 2019, “Drug Court is far tougher than traditional probation, and for a lot of people, probably tougher than doing a six-month to one-year sentence in county jail or even in the state pen.”

But the specific requirements keep the participants on the road to sobriety and a law-abiding life.

Later on, when he talks to people who’ve completed Drug Court, Young said, “you can tell there is still pride in what they accomplished for themselves.”

Now this focus on structure and discipline will be available to veterans in Hall and Buffalo counties who have been arrested for a felony and want to remove it from their record.

It is not known how many veterans will participate in the program to start, but Carson says they hope to get up to as many as 30 participants at a time in central Nebraska.

“The community cares about our veterans and wants to see our veterans succeed,” Carson said. “Certainly, through involvement in the military, through active combat, for example, there are a host of issues veterans have to deal with.”