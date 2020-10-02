Visiting football fans should be welcome in Grand Island

Grand Island is known as one of the more hospitable communities in Nebraska, even during a pandemic.

We offer two recent examples to back up that statement.

Last weekend’s Aksarben Livestock Show was an overwhelming success, with more than 1,300 young exhibitors from 14 states showing more than 3,500 head of livestock and poultry. It seems that Grand Island was the center of the livestock show universe as thousands of people came to town. The red carpet was rolled out and there was not a motel room to be found and restaurant and shopping sales showed an uptick, according to local business experts.

The second body of proof that Grand Island is a city with open arms is, no doubt, the Nebraska State Fair. We welcomed Nebraskans from all corners of the state and showed them a great time despite limited State Fair activities centered around 4-H and FFA. Again, local officials were pleased with the turnout during those 11 days.

Grand Island’s economy relies heavily on the hospitality we show visitors to our city. We certainly want them to feel welcome to return for shopping, fun and business.