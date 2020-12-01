Volunteerism is a big plus in Nebraska

With today recognized as Giving Tuesday, it’s important to recognize that giving involves a lot more than financial donations. Volunteering is a major way in which Nebraskans give to those in need, as evidenced in an analysis of 2018 volunteer data by I Grow Chicago.
Nebraska ranked sixth in the nation in the percentage of its population who do volunteer work, with 40 percent of its population involved with volunteer work. Data from the Corporation of National & Community Service says that Nebraskans contributed 56 million hours of volunteer work in 2018, valued at $1 billion.
A majority of this volunteerism was in the culture category. That could range from museums to community celebrations. But there are many other ways in which we volunteer, as well, from the public library to Habitat for Humanity builds to our local churches.
Grand Island, especially, is a giving community, through both philanthropy and volunteerism. Go to Stuhr Museum and you’ll probably encounter a volunteer. The same is true when you walk into the Grand Island Public Library. When we go to the Nebraska State Fair, we know there will be plenty of volunteers wearing yellow T-shirts there to help us with whatever we need.
Community celebrations like the one held Saturday in Aurora don’t happen without the involvement of many volunteers. There are always hundreds of people involved in making the Harvest of Harmony Parade go off without a hitch each year and we are sure it will be back next year after the pandemic has receded.
Whether you’re ringing a bell to collect donations for the Salvation Army or helping a parent select toys for their children at the Toys for Tots giveaway later this month, there are plenty of ways to volunteer in the community during this holiday season.
And volunteerism is something that we can do at any age. The Independent had a letter to the editor last week about how elementary students had volunteered to make gifts for members of our military. According to the data, it’s Baby Boomers who put in the most volunteer time, but Millennials also are becoming more involved. We also hear about people in their 80s volunteering at a hospital or reading to children in the schools.
Volunteering can be the easiest way to make an impact on your community and there are so many places that can use your help. Find the one that fits your interests and pitch in.
