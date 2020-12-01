Volunteerism is a big plus in Nebraska

With today recognized as Giving Tuesday, it’s important to recognize that giving involves a lot more than financial donations. Volunteering is a major way in which Nebraskans give to those in need, as evidenced in an analysis of 2018 volunteer data by I Grow Chicago.

Nebraska ranked sixth in the nation in the percentage of its population who do volunteer work, with 40 percent of its population involved with volunteer work. Data from the Corporation of National & Community Service says that Nebraskans contributed 56 million hours of volunteer work in 2018, valued at $1 billion.

A majority of this volunteerism was in the culture category. That could range from museums to community celebrations. But there are many other ways in which we volunteer, as well, from the public library to Habitat for Humanity builds to our local churches.

Grand Island, especially, is a giving community, through both philanthropy and volunteerism. Go to Stuhr Museum and you’ll probably encounter a volunteer. The same is true when you walk into the Grand Island Public Library. When we go to the Nebraska State Fair, we know there will be plenty of volunteers wearing yellow T-shirts there to help us with whatever we need.