Voting is your constitutional right. Be heard.

Many men and women have fought — and died — to preserve our right to elect our government representatives from U.S. president to the Upper Big Blue Natural Resource District.

Our voice is heard through the vote we cast.

In addition to having a say in the people who are elected, we determine state and local issues like allowing casino gambling at horse tracks in the state or approving money for a school to build new or to add on to the existing structure.

Our voice is heard through the vote we cast.

In 2020 despite the challenges of the coronavirus, diifferences based on politics and the concerns about mail-in ballots making it in on time, election officials expect record voter turnout in many areas of the country. Well done, America!

However, the numbers show just as many are waiting to vote in-person on Tuesday. Good for you but be safe.

Public health leaders want to remind us that voting access and safety are critically connected to the health of our communities. We do not need to choose between participation and safety to exercise our right to vote.