Voting is your constitutional right. Be heard.

Many men and women have fought — and died — to preserve our right to elect our government representatives from U.S. president to the Upper Big Blue Natural Resource District.
Our voice is heard through the vote we cast.
In addition to having a say in the people who are elected, we determine state and local issues like allowing casino gambling at horse tracks in the state or approving money for a school to build new or to add on to the existing structure.
Our voice is heard through the vote we cast.
In 2020 despite the challenges of the coronavirus, diifferences based on politics and the concerns about mail-in ballots making it in on time, election officials expect record voter turnout in many areas of the country. Well done, America!
However, the numbers show just as many are waiting to vote in-person on Tuesday. Good for you but be safe.
Public health leaders want to remind us that voting access and safety are critically connected to the health of our communities. We do not need to choose between participation and safety to exercise our right to vote.
According to information from the VoteSAFE Public Health Project, public health and election officials have been working hard during the last eight months to ensure everyone can vote safely whether their ballot is cast by mail or in-person.
Here are simple voting steps everyone can take to protect themselves, their families, neighbors and election workers:
— Wear a mask, even if you are outside.
— Avoid doing anything that may tempt you to remove the mask such as eating, drinking, or talking.
— Speed the process of voting by reviewing a sample ballot, which was published in your hometown paper, and being prepared.
— Vote at off-peak times to avoid crowds.
— If you don’t feel well or you or a family member have a disability, contact your local election officials about your voting options.
— Wash your hands before and after voting.
— Do not disinfect or wipe down the voting equipment yourself.
— Look for single use voting supplies and limit your contact with public surfaces.
— Do your best to maintain a physical distance of at least six feet from others.
— Observe signs to help you move safely around the polling place.
— Leave children at home with a responsible guardian while you vote if at all possible.
Vote. Be heard.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!