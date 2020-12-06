War against coronavirus will be won if we join in fight

It has been great to see during the past week that Grand Island’s businesses are posting signs reminding customers that face masks are mandatory, following the City Council’s adoption of a policy requiring masks to be worn in public places.

People are largely obeying the law, although there still are some people who try to get around it.

Grand Island’s mask mandate comes at a crucial time, when the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths each day has started to increase again after the Thanksgiving holiday. On Wednesday, the state reported an additional 2,336 new coronavirus cases. With another 845 new cases on Thursday, the state has had a total of 134,710 cases and 1,159 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the state’s online virus tracker.

We got great news this week as CHI Health officials said that they expect to start receiving doses of a vaccine by mid-December. The first doses will be given to health care workers and first responders, as they are the ones putting their lives at risk daily as they care for people who have been infected with the coronavirus.

It’s also encouraging to know that CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island has an ultra-low-temperature freezer that can store the vaccine and it will be sent to Grand Island as soon as it is available.