War against coronavirus will be won if we join in fight

It has been great to see during the past week that Grand Island’s businesses are posting signs reminding customers that face masks are mandatory, following the City Council’s adoption of a policy requiring masks to be worn in public places.
People are largely obeying the law, although there still are some people who try to get around it.
Grand Island’s mask mandate comes at a crucial time, when the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths each day has started to increase again after the Thanksgiving holiday. On Wednesday, the state reported an additional 2,336 new coronavirus cases. With another 845 new cases on Thursday, the state has had a total of 134,710 cases and 1,159 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the state’s online virus tracker.
We got great news this week as CHI Health officials said that they expect to start receiving doses of a vaccine by mid-December. The first doses will be given to health care workers and first responders, as they are the ones putting their lives at risk daily as they care for people who have been infected with the coronavirus.
It’s also encouraging to know that CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island has an ultra-low-temperature freezer that can store the vaccine and it will be sent to Grand Island as soon as it is available.
Both vaccines that are up for emergency approval from the Food and Drug Administration have proven to be highly effective in preventing the virus. But it will be months before the general public is able to start getting the shots.
So we must remain vigilant, especially during this holiday season when we yearn to be able to celebrate as we do every year.
Our country largely ignored warnings that they shouldn’t travel and gather in large groups for Thanksgiving, as travel on Thanksgiving Day peaked at only about 5% less than past years, according to StreetLight Data.
But then nationwide virus deaths and hospitalizations hit new highs a week later. There were 3,157 U.S. COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University, about 500 more than the previous high set on April 15.
The number of people in hospitals across the country also set a record on Thursday at 100,667, twice as many as the total a month earlier.
So we must fight the temptation to ignore health care officials’ warnings again as Christmas approaches. Hospitalizations in Nebraska have been going down during the past couple of weeks, but they could start increasing again following the late-November holiday travel and Christmas travel could make the situation even worse.
Wearing a mask in public, staying at least 6 feet away from others and frequent hand washing are three simple steps we must take to make a significant difference in the war on the coronavirus. Don’t look at this as our government infringing on our rights. This is our joining the fight against a virus that is trying to take away our rights — and lives — permanently.
