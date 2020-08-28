Welcome to OUR State Fair

Nebraska’s annual family reunion is back in Grand Island again with the Nebraska State Fair opening today.
It isn’t the same as fairs of recent years. Actually, it will be different from any State Fair in its 150-year history, with people wearing masks and spectators urged not to congregate in crowds.
But make no mistake. This is Nebraska’s annual celebration and people will be coming to Grand Island to have fun and celebrate the state’s young people.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the emphasis is on 4-H and FFA events, but fair officials and outside groups have come together to plan additional events, such as the Ultimate Bullfighter Challenge on Friday and Saturday nights in the Thompson Food Open Air Arena, open-class livestock shows throughout the fair and nightly musical entertainment at the Pump & Pantry Party Pit.
And there will be food.
At least 10 food vendors will have stands set up on the fairgrounds, so you can get your fill of corn dogs and funnel cakes.
There will be dozens of commercial vendors with displays and fairgoers will again be able to enjoy the Raising Nebraska exhibits in the Nebraska Building. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission also will have activities, which will be focused on the weekends.
The antique tractor display also is planned, along with the sand sculpture in the Nebraska Building.
Then, on Labor Day, always known as Veterans Day at the Nebraska State Fair, there will be a 10 a.m. patriotic program in the Party Pit area, with the Car & Motorcycle Show and Shine from 10 to 3 p.m.
Even without a carnival and concerts, there will be lots to see and do on the fairgrounds for the next 11 days.
Ever since the State Fair moved from Lincoln to Grand Island more than 10 years ago, Grand Island has done everything it can to support the fair. The community was excited at having the opportunity to host people from throughout the state for the fair and we have come to consider it OUR fair.
Last year, the State Fair had to cope with the worst Mother Nature could throw at it with the rain, rain, rain and the resulting flooding. Now this year, the challenge came in the form of the coronavirus.
But the Nebraska State Fair is still alive and well and we’re looking forward again to the opportunity to join with people from throughout the state fair at our annual celebration of everything Nebraskan.
