Will Chapman resurrect its school building?

The overriding question for the village board is what it will do with the building. It’s in good condition, has an elevator and a wheelchair accessible ramp and a large gym. It could be used for a community center or fitness center and there’s the possibility of some of the building being renovated into apartments for an income stream.

But that will take money and expertise. Board Chairman Chris Killin raised concerns last summer that it could cost the village $100,000 a year simply for building upkeep. Renovation would increase the village board’s financial commitment greatly.

It’s good that the idea of forming a committee to look into possible uses for the building and how it could be renovated was discussed during the board meeting. The board members obviously think saving the building and giving it a new use are important. And so do we. But this is not something that can be completed quickly.

It’s a major undertaking that needs the expertise of a developer and possibly grant funding.

Killin said the board will have more discussion at its next meeting Nov. 3 to determine the steps the village board needs to take in regard to the school building.