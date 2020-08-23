You can count on your vote being counted

Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet, as well as all the other county election commissioners across the state, and Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen are doing everything possible to make sure that you are able to cast a ballot in the November general election.
Across the country, people have been concerned about the effect funding issues with the U.S. Postal Service could have on mail-in voting. But Overstreet says she has confidence that the local postal officials and staff will ensure the system is able to handle the increased volume of mail approaching the election date of Nov. 3.
The most important factor for voters to understand is it can take as long as five days for something you mail to clear in Omaha and then come back to your own community. So request your ballot early, fill it out as soon as you have decided how to vote in all the contests and mail it at least a week before the election.
Evnen announced Wednesday that Nebraska will send early ballot applications to all registered voters whose counties haven’t done so, including Hall County. Those applications are expected to go out in mid-September.
But you don’t have to wait for your application to arrive by mail.
Applications can be picked up and dropped off at the county’s Administration Building, 121 S. Pine St. If a person does not want to go inside, the applications also are available outside at all hours along with a secure drop box. Applications may be returned there and once you receive your ballot by mail, you can return it in the drop box.
Applications may also be found at the Grand Island Public Library or at the election office website at www.hallcountyne.gov/election.
Hall County will begin mailing out ballots that have been requested on Sept. 28.
The election office is allowed to take applications for mail-in ballots through Oct. 23, which is a Friday night. Those will go in the mail Oct. 26. But the ballots must be received in your county election commissioner’s office by Nov. 3.
Voters also will be able to go to the polls across the state, including in Hall County. But Overstreet anticipates a high volume of requests for mail-in ballots this year.
So instead of worrying about a conspiracy to make it more difficult to vote this fall, we can all do our part by getting an early ballot application, returning it and then returning our ballots early.
Free elections are an essential part of our democratic government. We have our role to play in choosing our local, state and federal officials. So, whether you vote by mail, drop your ballot off in the drop box or go to the polls on Nov. 3 — VOTE.