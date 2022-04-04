Enjoying the prom experience for what it is

During the next several months, high school upperclassmen will be donning meticulously tailored outfits for a night of festivities at prom. As the senior students prepare for the last month of high school, prom is acknowledged as a momentous time to celebrate their four years coming to an end and the beginning of a perhaps slightly less star-studded reality.

However, the glamor of prom does not shimmer in the way it used to when held up to the light of comparison. Championed as an extravagant dance in years gone by, the glitter of the night may not be as brightly colored as it used to feel because, for some students, it is more of an obligatory routine or a tradition they feel must be upheld.

For others, it may be the night they imagined, and it can certainly fall anywhere between.

With the feeling of prom losing its fairy-tale magic for some, it makes one wonder what else has lost its extravagant feeling. The award shows, such as the Oscars and Grammys, that once used to garner such robust, nationwide recognition hardly have the same feeling they once used to have.

In the ways we have begun to value our time, are we looking for more meaningful ways to spend it or are we losing something when we distance ourselves from the elegance of promenading?

The plummeting ratings of viewers who tune in to celebrity award shows must symbolize something beyond a simple distaste for contemporary Hollywood and maybe a disinterest in not what they create but the entire idea of the glittering displays that once used to be so popular. The exuberance of the evening may not be something we necessarily want to see or perhaps we are simply tired of the old traditions.

Regardless, the trend seems to be reflected across the nation, affecting teenagers who may feel distanced from these glamorous events. We may question the worth of the activities when our time feels as if it could be spent in better ways or the obligations of having the perfect evening feel as if they may not be met.

Sometimes, I wish we could appreciate and admire moments for what they are without tying them to the obligations of the past. When moments, any moments, are linked to an expectation that you may hold or that society holds for you, the excitement of it begins to diminish because we feel as if it could never measure up before it even happens.

This feeling is something similar to when we finally win the medal or award we have been dreaming of, and the moment may not seem nearly as gratifying as we imagined, a common and universal experience when we wonder if we thought too much about what should be rather than what is.

The experience of attending prom is a once in a lifetime opportunity that I certainly would not exchange for simply any other night. I won’t walk in with expectations but a pure sense of joy for what is. Our life and these moments were never meant to measure up to someone else’s expectations. This time is not to be composed of further analytical inquiries about the prom date someone chose, the decorations or the music.

It is OK to simply have fun.

It is OK to drop the heavy weight of criticism that we so often hear or apply to everyday moments and forget what other people say.

These events and moments we are told so much about can be redefined if we choose to think about them in the way we wish rather than the way others wish them to be for us.

At prom, my heart will not be swollen with pessimism or the fear of things not working out. In life, I will approach every event and action the same way, dropping the critical spirit and donning a spirit as beautiful as my dress.

Emelia Richling is a senior at Northwest High School.