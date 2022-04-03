Important bits of advice to get through life

Over the years, if you pay attention, you learn some things.

I’m happy to pass on some of that valuable information.

Keep a plastic fork in your car. It’s inevitable that the kid at the drive-through will give you a salad without one.

Back your car into the parking space at church. It makes leaving a lot easier.

In your family photos, write the names of the people on the back. Before you know it, there’ll be nobody around to identify them.

Never eat peanut M&Ms. It’s just a matter of time until one cracks a tooth.

Don’t get a woman mad. It’s just not worth it.

When it’s time for your service club to name a new president, make sure you show up. They tend to elect the guy who’s not there.

Pay your Spectrum and Grand Island utility bills the day they show up. The second notice arrives almost before the first, and the third notice will arrive a few days later.

Don’t try to reorganize your wife’s kitchen.

Learn how to avoid making accidental calls with your cellphone. Sooner or later it’s going to get you in trouble.

If you even suspect she’s in the other room taking a nap, let her sleep.

To keep people happy, bring them doughnuts.

Don’t rummage through a desk drawer that doesn’t concern you. You might not like what you find.

If you enjoy head cheese, don’t ask what’s in it.

Don’t let your happiness hinge on the success of your favorite football team. It surely will lead to despair.

Chew sugarless gum. The sugary kind eventually will give you dental problems.

At church dinners, arrive 45 minutes late. That way, you won’t have to stand in line.

Find out which tire stores will fix a flat for free. There’s at least one in Grand Island.

When turning or changing lanes, signal 100 feet in advance. Otherwise, the police can pull you over.

Figure out which picture you want to run with your obituary.

If your kid lost a tooth, put the coins under the pillow while you’re thinking about it. Otherwise, you’ll forget.

If you buy scratch tickets, don’t linger at the counter. There’s a guy behind you waiting impatiently.

Don’t drive across Nebraska with 300 pounds of marijuana. The State Patrol will stop you, and you’ll spend way more time in Nebraska than you planned.

Listening is hard work, but it’s worth it.

Don’t be afraid to take fashion risks. I do it all the time.

Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at 308-381-9408.

