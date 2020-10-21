‘1619 Project’ report based on incorrect, incomplete information about slavery

This is a follow-up to Judith Rosenkotter’s Oct. 17 letter that argued that the “1619 Project” should not be taught in schools because it is historically inaccurate.

The 1619 Project was led by Nicole Hanna Jones, who is a staff reporter for the New York Times. The first article in the project asserted that the America Revolutionary War was fought to preserve slavery in the colonies.

Jones won a Pulitzer Prize in 2020 for the 1619 Project. After historians Gordon Wood and Leslie Harris criticized the assertion made in the opening article, the Times “clarified” the article to state that only “some colonists” fought to preserve slavery.

Later a group of 21 professors, academics and historians called for Jones’ Pulitzer Prize to be revoked because the article “was false when written,” since no there is evidence that slavery was the primary motive to the Revolutionary War. The group also stated that the Times “surreptitiously” altered the record that it previously published to make it appear the original article was not inaccurate.

The group also stated that the project “is disfigured by unfounded conjecture and patently false assertions.”

Here are some facts that Jones and the New York Times chose to ignore: