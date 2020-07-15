This heading is from the Independent Woman’s Forum, “1776 Project vs 1619 Project: Black Historians Correct New York Times.” The year 1619 was when the first slaves arrived in the Virginia colony. The Woodson Center, founded by Robert L. Woodson, is spearheading the 1776 Project, to counteract against the 1619 Project, which is already being taught in multiple classrooms around the country. The 1776 Project will promote a series of essays and resources as an alternative to the Times.
The 1619 Project offers a crippling message to our children. The 1776 Project has been saying the 1619 Project is by “old white male historians.” The Woodson Center is an African American organization that works to support neighborhood leaders and issues and is spearheading the 1776 Project. Recently Woodson was a guest on FOX News’ “Mark Levan Show.” Levan and Woodson explored in great length the 1776 Project as compared to the 1619 Project.
For more information, check Wikipedia’s information on the 1776 Project. All of our children need to learn history in the context of the true historical record.
