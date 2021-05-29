30x30 Plan calls for voluntary conservation

I get so tired of “adulting,” i.e., researching information vs swallowing propaganda. Is it too much to ask elected officials to do research before taking kamikaze dives into insanity?

Hall County commissioners voiced opposition to the 30x30 Plan, which is the “America the Beautiful” plan to conserve our natural resources. They could not have read the new 22-page document from the Commerce, Interior and Agriculture Department.

“The “America the Beautiful” report outlines steps the U.S. could take to safeguard key areas on land and in the sea to restore biodiversity, tackle climate change and make natural spaces more accessible to all Americans.

The report is less a road map than a vision statement, painting a picture of accessible parks, ranchlands that double as wildlife corridors and farms that could also store carbon instead of releasing it into the atmosphere. It lays out guiding principles for the program — utilizing scientific research, pursuing projects that create jobs — and calls for a “voluntary and locally led” approach to conservation, in which the federal government provides support and guidance to efforts led by landowners, cities, states and tribes.”