4-H a valuable youth activity

On behalf of the board of trustees for the Grand Island Saddle Club, I would like to commend the Independent on your feature coverage of the 4-H youth activities during this year’s Hall County Fair.

In part, because of our club’s mission as a tax exempt 501(c)(7) organization, but more importantly, to pay back to the community that has supported us for many years, for decades we have supported the worthy programs of 4-H, including the State Horse Show, the foundation scholarships, and the Special Olympics youth equestrian event. We believe our longstanding annual purchase of the Grand Champion steer recognizes both the heritage of our founders as well as the club that serves the best steaks and chicken in town.