9/11 memorial should not be political

Most Americans who are 40 years old and older remember the attack of 9/11. Most of us distinctly remember what we were doing when the hijacked planes struck the Twin Towers in New York City that day. Like most Americans, 20 years later, I watched the memorial service of 9/11 at ground zero on TV on Sept. 11.

President Biden presided at the ceremony in New York, flanked by the former Democratic presidents and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, with House Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

The memories of 9/11 affect all Americans, regardless of whether they are Democrats or Republicans. I was disappointed that the memorial service was more political as no former Republican presidents were among the dignitaries at ground zero. President Biden calls for unity among this divided United States as he tries to reclaim a sense of unity, only to be selective in those present.

President Biden talks of unity, but how can the United States be united if we as a government are so political?

The harsh reality of 9/11 affected all Americans and not just a select few. Unity begins with our leaders and until the government realizes that fact, no unity can be achieved.

It leaves many people frustrated, including myself.