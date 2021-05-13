A big chance to honor our veterans with cemetery

To all my fellow veterans and their families, and also to the people of Grand Island, Hall County and the surrounding area:

We have a great opportunity given to us. The city of Grand Island will give us 27 acres of land for a Nebraska Veterans Cemetery.

I have seen the plans and to me, I like it. Unfortunately, we lost the Soldiers and Sailors Home, so let’s not let this get away from us. The community is responsible for 10%, or $750,000 of the price. The state will take over and finish the job.

This is a great opportunity for us. The Hall County Hero Flight Association will start its Hamburger Feeds again and we hope other people and businesses will again donate to this fund. We need $750,000 by Aug. 1.

We are veterans, Nebraskans, Cornhuskers and just plain ol’ country folks who will make this come true. We will have the only Nebraska Veterans Cemetery in central Nebraska, which will impact many veterans and their family members within a 100-mile radius of Grand Island.

Any and all veterans can be buried there along with their spouses. With this cemetery, they will be buried closer to home and their loved ones, so that their everlasting memorial can be more greatly appreciated.