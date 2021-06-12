A local veteran’s story worth sharing

The other day I happened to sit beside a fellow at the Platt Duetsche in between watching my grandson Aiden play baseball there — a person whom I’ve known for over 40 years and with whom I’ve shared many a duck blind breakfast. He’s one, like most people, who has a unique story to tell about his life.

I knew he was a submariner during World War II but I never ever really asked him much about it until then. At age 96, his name is Don “Gunner” Ewoldt. He served on the U.S. Navy Redfin, a “boat” as he referred to it, not a ship. His service would be interesting to read about one day in the Independent or as with any veteran’s service, ought to be acknowledged and honored.

As a World War II veteran and at 96 years young, the next time you see “Gunner” tell him, “thank you for your service” — a hero among us and an “extra ordinary” person in our community.

Oh, and by the way, Sen. Fischer or Rep. Smith, can you be so kind, follow up with him to see if it’s true that he has never received his stimulus check? If he hasn’t, I think he has earned it. Thank you.