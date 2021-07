My name is Matthew Rosenlund, I am a Boy Scout with Troop 114 and I am going to be sharing with you my views and ideas about abortion. In my opinion, abortion is a monstrosity — ending a life without the child’s choice. It’s destroying the future for a life that hasn’t had the chance to live.

Some people may think that it is better for the baby, that it would not have a good life and that it would be miserable in the foster care system. There are many nice families, who hope and want to adopt.