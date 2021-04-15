Access to cancer screenings saves lives

As a cancer survivor, I’ve experienced first-hand how access to the right cancer screenings and treatment can save your life.

It was 2013 and my family doctor ordered more diagnostic tests upon learning I have a genetic disposition to have cancer. Thirteen years earlier I was treated for ovarian cancer. When biopsies were performed, one spot found breast cancer. After surgery and chemotherapy, I felt that I was very fortunate. I had already retired yet my husband was still working. His health insurance covered most of the cost of my cancer treatments.

If we had been living as a low-income, uninsured couple, I may not be enjoying life today.

Unfortunately, too many Nebraska women will not have access to these potentially lifesaving services because of financial and coverage barriers. Uninsured and underinsured women have lower screening rates for mammograms, resulting in a greater risk of being diagnosed at a later, more advanced, stage of disease.