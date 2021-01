A shout-out to Rep. Adrian Smith — I am 100% behind you. So now you are an embarrassment to the 3rd District? Then I must be also.

My question is — why the double standard? Rep. Nancy Pelosi objected to George W. Bush’s and Donald Trump’s election results. Under the law, she had every right to do so. I just don’t understand the hypocrisy.

Stay the course, Rep. Smith, you have been a great representative. Just watch out for the glass house and rocks.