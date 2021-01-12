Adrian Smith has demonstrated lack of integrity

For the first time since 1800, it is not certain that our nation will see a peaceful transfer of power from one president to another. Donald Trump has demonstrated that he will use the remaining days of his presidency to incite bitterness, resentment and even violence against anyone who works to keep the wheels of America’s democracy turning.

And sadly, it isn’t just the president. There is responsibility to go around, and our own representative, Adrian Smith, must answer for the share that is his. Smith shamefully joined a cadre of Republican congresspeople in objecting to the certification of the election — an election that has been certified by every state and upheld in more than 40 separate court cases. President Trump lost.

When a team of athletes refuse to accept a loss, when they pout and throw a fit, we call it poor sportsmanship. When an American president does so, it’s something more. It is a threat to our very democracy. Nebraskans should note, and remember, Smith’s collaboration in such immoral, indecent behavior. Both before and after the seditious riot at our nation’s Capitol building, Rep. Smith made quite clear that he supports the fit the president is throwing.

If there is anything sacred in American political life, it must be the Capitol itself. The rioters violated that sanctity. By continuing to promote the vicious falsehoods that prompted the rioters to action, Smith has demonstrated an extreme lack of integrity. He has no respect for American democracy, and his representation is an embarrassment to the 3rd District.