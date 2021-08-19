Adrian Smith is good example of reason for term limits

Forty years ago, before political crimes became acceptable to Americans, 3rd District Rep. Adrian Smith may have been charged with treason for his subversive actions of the last 9 or 10 months. Not so today. Smith can side with Texas in a December 2020 Amicus Brief lawsuit to throw out the general election votes in five battleground states and then, a month later, betray the Constitution again by advocating the overthrow of the elections in Arizona and Pennsylvania. Both votes cast doubt on the foundation and strength of our democracy, and both were cowardly and selfish acts by a man seeking to appease his Trump-supporting constituents.

The Trump-incited riot, insurrection, and intended coup on Jan. 6 of this year were apparently not serious enough to coax a vote for impeachment from Smith. And logically, the proposed commission to investigate the insurrection was a definite no, no.ח Just some nice people having a little mischievous fun.

And how does the Nebraska small town press treat Smith? They give him a complimentary column to say whatever he wants — a format that Smith uses for political advantage, where he can shoot from the hip with his eyes closed without worrying about what he hits. A biased report that in four years of the Trump administration was never used to criticize the daily screw-ups, misinformation, lies, lawlessness, and braggadocio of day-by-day operations.

With an overwhelming 80% of Americans supporting a constitutional amendment implementing term limits on members of Congress, what are we waiting for? Well, for starters, how many incumbents would rather not legislate themselves out of a cushy, lifetime profession with unbelievable benefits? Smith is one — an “all about me guy” who in 14 years in Washington, D.C., has adapted to the culture of dirty, cutthroat politics and will do or say anything, regardless of right or wrong, to remain in office for a lifetime.