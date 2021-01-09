Adrian Smith played a part in attempt to invalidate election

“We must build on the work from the last four years to spur innovation.” — Rep. Adrian Smith, E-news, Dec. 5, 2020.

Mortuaries and food banks are seeing business boom. Give President Trump credit where it’s due.

Racial unrest, an economic depression and a crushing pandemic are all things linked to Trump and his sycophants, also adding $7.5 trillion in debt.

We don’t need heroes to worship. We need heroes to set a good example for the rest of us.

Modern conservatism and conservative religions of all kinds have abandoned honor, faith and morality in exchange for worldly power. They have abandoned their God and their faith for winning, regardless of how they win. They have chosen cheating over sportsmanship, and lies over all truths, large and small.

They have learned that you win by simply never accepting you have lost, telling whatever lie you can think of to avoid accepting the truth before your eyes.

Adrian Smith was among the group of 106 congressmen who signed an amicus brief in support of a Texas-led election lawsuit asking the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, advocating sedition.

The Trump presidency is over on Jan. 20, except for the grifting and golfing.