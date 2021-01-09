Adrian Smith’s support for Electoral College challenge makes him supportive of Capitol attack

Insurrectionist Rep. Adrian Smith’s vote against certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s win signifies his support for Wednesday’s seditious attack on the Capitol. Smith essentially voted to disenfranchise millions of voters for the sole purpose of handing the election to our disgraced presidential election loser, President Trump.

Not liking the outcome of an election does not give anyone the right to flip the results. At least 60 lawsuits were filed in an attempt to overthrow the will of the people. Only one was ruled in favor of Trump and it merely allowed vote-count observers to watch from 6 feet instead of 10 feet.