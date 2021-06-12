Adrian Smith’s votes on election certification, Jan. 6 commission are threats to democracy

Another nail in democracy’s coffin. One or two more and it’s over as the wealthiest take “full” ownership of the U.S. and the unwealthy majority, 90%, are officially serfs in the neo-feudal USA.

The 14th Amendment, Section 3 of the Constitution says: “No Person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.”