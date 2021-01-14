 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Adrian Smith was only representing Donald Trump voters in his district
0 comments

Adrian Smith was only representing Donald Trump voters in his district

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Rep. Adrian Smith was representing disenfranchised Trump voters in his district in objecting to the Biden confirmation.

One only has to look at the size of that crowd stretching from the White House to the Washington Monument to believe that the presidential election was rigged.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts