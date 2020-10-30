Aguilar shares Grand Island values, work ethic

I’m supporting Ray Aguilar for Legislature because he shares our values of limited government, hard work and standing up for our country and our veterans who served us.

I know firsthand that Ray will fight for hard-working Grand Island families, seniors, small businesses and those who serve our veterans and local police.

Ray is the only one running for Legislature in Grand Island with the experience and proven conservative track record to get real meaningful property tax relief, create good paying jobs to grow our economy, and protect our 2nd Amendment rights and the life of the unborn.

Ray Aguilar has the sole endorsements of the NRA and Nebraska Right to Life because of his strong record of defending our values and the 2nd Amendment. Ray will always stand strong to defend the sanctity of life.

Ray has the values, work ethic and conservative track record to get results for Grand Island.

As our senator, Ray Aguilar will always fight for our veterans and our shared principles.

Please vote for Ray Aguilar for Legislature on Nov. 3.