Aguilar should be promoting healthier Nebraska

Sen. Ray Aguilar arrived at a public meeting regarding sex education and stated that the old ways are working for Nebraska, even though abortion rates and sexually-transmitted diseases have increased in the state of Nebraska. Sen. Aguilar voted against the extension of food stamps and has made no comment to address Gov. Ricketts’ sending state troopers to the border.

Other issues need to be addressed: drought areas, old flood routes needing repairs and ensuring our district is visited through tourism because of preservation of natural land. Honoring land and preserving it makes Nebraska even more beautiful, for its natural beauty is enjoyed by all Nebraskans and other tourists alike.

Aguilar’s only concern was the use of highly educated consultants’ school curriculum that would increase and benefit lower abortion rates and lower STD rates, as well as increase understanding that there is more than one type of family in Nebraska. He chose to welcome and instill the fear-mongering of Gov. Ricketts to spread throughout this great state.

The senator should be worried about investing in a healthier Nebraska, the preserving of environmental land in Nebraska to increase tourism and also ensuring that children already out of the womb have food to eat. Don’t forget you work for the people, Sen. Aguilar.