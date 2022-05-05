Aliana Verplank dedicated to Hall County

Born and raised in Hall County, Alaina Verplank (a.k.a. Alaina Christensen) knows the Nebraska community with depth and breadth. Alaina has worked at Hall County for 15 years through the Department of Motor Vehicles, Real Estate sector, and the Treasurer’s office.

In her real estate work, Alaina noticed early on that the then-current software program desperately needed an update. In February of 2020, she implemented a new software program which cut the service time in half, increased the accuracy of work tenfold, created a faster experience for the users, reduced paper product use, and streamlined internal tracking.

One of Alaina’s most notable accomplishments within her recent time as Hall County Treasurer is her involvement with the State of Nebraska and other county treasurers of the new motor vehicle program, VicToRy — an all-online services program for the Department of Motor Vehicles. The state of Nebraska received a national award for the production and implementation of the new system. Alaina was selected to be an expert user/certified trainer for numerous counties in Nebraska.

Alaina is currently involved with several committees: president of the Central District Treasurers, treasurer of the Nebraska Association of County Treasurers, chair of the Certification/Verification committee, and a member of the Department of Motor Vehicles committee.

Alaina is dedicated to diversity and equity inclusion in her work by hiring and training diversified staff to allow bilingual services and expand diversity efforts in the county.

Alaina is committed to the collection of delinquent taxes within Hall County. Twice in her time as treasurer, all delinquent taxes of Hall County have been collected and settled. This resulted in approximately $2 million in delinquencies collected.

Alaina is dedicated to her career and the greater good of the Hall County constituents. Vote for Alaina Verplank for Hall County Treasurer on May 10.