During the COVID-19 pandemic, a well-deserved spotlight has been on the work of our brave frontline health care workers. Their service and sacrifice are second to none in working to combat COVID-19 and protect the members of our communities. But it’s also critical to recognize that they don’t operate in a vacuum — the ability of our medical facilities to care for patients is the work of a far larger system.
As a pharmacist and health care professional, I am privy to a view of our nation’s health care system that many people don’t see. When thinking of the institutions that safeguard our public health, we look to hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. But the footprint of the American health care system is far wider — spanning our nation’s highways, warehouses and laboratories. The health care supply chain is a complex and interlinked system that depends on the work of pharmaceutical and medical supply makers and the expertise of wholesale distributors.
Distributors function almost as the air traffic controllers of the health care field, expertly coordinating the takeoff and touchdown of critical medical supplies as they travel from manufacturers to our points-of-care. They use their overview of the health care system to recognize and fix problems in the supply chain before they lead to a shortage or major disruption.
During COVID-19, all of our health care supply chain workers, from distributors to primary and ER providers, and nurses to pharmacists, have kept our nation running.
