Black Lives Matter. All Lives Matter. Back and forth we see these comments on social media, our newspapers and on television.
Yes, Black lives do matter, but for that to truly happen, we must all support the lives of all — from conception to natural death — no matter our skin color.
Democrat, Republican, liberal, conservative, Christian, non-Christian — we must all work toward a world that is united in the common good of all.
Our elected officials are in office because of our votes. Our votes stem from what they tell us they hope to accomplish while in office. Sometimes their agendas don’t fully meet our liking. Sometimes we just don’t like the way they talk or how they dress, etc. What do you do? How do you decide?
Well, to begin with, you pray. You pray for each of them to be guided by the Holy Spirit and to strive for change that is pleasing to God. It is his world, after all. Then you pray that you hear the truth to words being said. Is their agenda life-saving, life-affirming?
I truly believe that if we cannot respect and acknowledge human life in utero, we will not respect life in general. We will see skin color, we will see gender, we will see age, and therefore we will decide who is and isn’t worthy of health care, education, employment and dignity of life to natural death.
In Nebraska we have an opportunity to end dismemberment abortion with LB814. We have an opportunity to save lives. Contact your senator and ask for his/her support. Let us show, let us demand that all lives, regardless of skin color, age or gender, matter.
