All lives matter to God
All lives matter to God, including the unborn.

(Psalm 139: 13-14) reads: For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb. I am fearfully and wonderfully made.

I pray that we remember this as we will be having elections soon. Trump/Pence are pro life and believe in the sanctity of life, while Biden/Harris support abortion even up to the time of birth.

Think about how precious your children are to you; they are even much more precious to God.

