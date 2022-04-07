America must return to better ways with schools

Here’s some facts on the declining morality and lack of respect in America. It’s being pushed by the far left liberals, in the media, the entertainment industry and education.

Up until the early ‘70s, schools taught right from wrong, high moral codes, modesty, respect for authority, patriotism, self responsibility and good conduct toward others. And there were consequences for bad behavior. Today schools teach students to do their own thing; if it feels good, do it. You just come into life and go out — there are no consequences. Get all the pleasure you can in this life. And there is no discipline in schools.

As a Public Pulse writer in the Omaha World-Herald reported, the excuse pushed by educators is it might bruise their self-esteem. Students are taught that America is no better than any other country and sometimes worse and that America is destroying the environment. All this robs students of hope. Thomas Sowell’s book, “Inside American Education,” goes into great detail what is being taught in schools and what it robs students of.

The entertainment industry, especially the video and cable industry networks and music industry, glorify suicide, rampant sex and disrespect for parents. Several years ago, a group of Hollywood writers reported that the three major networks ordered them to write trash, sex and disrespect for authority. A number of years ago, Proctor and Gamble was so disgusted with the networks, they were going to start their own network.

The media’s constant negative reporting on the environment and pushing division between groups of people also contribute to despair and hopelessness in America.

Mark Phillips’ book, “Liberalism & How it’s Destroying America,” is a must read.