American citizens need to recognize abundance of lies

Again, this paper has just printed a column with misinformation and lies. Trudy Rubin in the May 9 Independent called out Fox News and here is her quote: “Freedom to promote an endless stream of falsehoods about public health and political issues.” She goes on pointing to Tucker Carlson telling a constant litany of lies that have serious consequences.

I will not go on with this article since everyone else can go and read it if they want to. It is full of misinformation and lies, like she calls it. Why doesn’t someone write about any CNN, MSNBC, ABC, NBC, CBS talk shows that put out more lies and misinformation than Fox ever does? Do some fact checking on those news outlets. I can think of a few — one is the investigation into Hunter Biden’s finances that has been hardly covered by any of those networks of news lies.

It is too bad that this paper allows the left’s side and we don’t hear from the right — maybe one or two articles. Too bad that all of these news outlets cannot just tell the truth about anything and not pick sides. We the people just want the truth about both sides and what really is going on in this country.

The government has completely screwed up American citizens with lies. The crimes of our leaders are unbelievable, that is if anyone is paying attention as to what is going on.

People of the U.S. need to wake up before you are looking at Chinese soldiers in this country.