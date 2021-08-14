American Revolution was fought for the rights of all

During the American Revolution conservatives were not at the forefront fighting the British redcoats. On the contrary, they remained loyal to the Crown and were referred to as the “Tories.” They believed in “the Divine Right of Kings,” that is, God’s mandate as a political and religious doctrine on the legitimacy of a monarch. They even believed that the king was chosen by God. Sound familiar? Some took up arms against the patriots.

In 1776 Thomas Paine’s “Common Sense” was published advocating the American Revolution. Later he published another pamphlet, the “Rights of Man.” He wrote, “welfare is not charity, but an irrevocable right” and “men are born and remain free and equal in rights.” He also advocated equal rights for women.

Thomas Paine is and remains the “Father of the American Revolution.” His ideas are the basis for American freedom and tradition.

Unfortunately, modern-day conservatives still cling to their 18th century beliefs. Placing limits on voting is a great example. They seem to be against the exact ideals the Revolution was fought for.