'Angels' ID remains a mystery

Every year since my husband, David Bush, passed away in 2014, a “mystery angel” has placed new flowers in the vase at his grave at the Grand Island Cemetery each Memorial Day. This year was no exception.

As I now live in Lincoln, I am not in Grand Island often, but when my son and I visited Dave’s grave on June 4, new flowers had been placed, replacing those I had left a month or so ago.

Over the years, I have questioned friends to try to determine the identity of our angel, but to no avail. I am hoping that this extremely thoughtful person will see this letter and will know how very grateful we are for this act of kindness.

Having failed in my quest over the years, I am turning to The Independent to thank the person who is gracing our family with such kindness. As Dave was a judge in Hall County for almost 24 years, a friend suggested that as he had touched many lives, perhaps one of those individuals could be our angel.

In any case, I want to most sincerely express our family’s deep gratitude, and we want you to know how you have touched our lives by way of this gentle act. May your life be blessed in many ways.

Dori Bush and Family